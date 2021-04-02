Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.02 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report $127.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the lowest is $127.00 million. Anaplan reported sales of $103.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $553.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.50 million to $554.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $693.97 million, with estimates ranging from $683.70 million to $712.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $739,341.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $286,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLAN traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. 3,447,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,219. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

