Anchor (ANCT) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and $15,656.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

