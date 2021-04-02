Andrew Sims Sells 21,000 Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. On average, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

