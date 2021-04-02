Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANGGF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

