AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.49 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of ANGO opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $878.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.