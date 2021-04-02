Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82.

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

