Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 16,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 330,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.72. 13,032,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,368,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

