Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APEMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of APEMY opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.5166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

