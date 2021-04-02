Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

