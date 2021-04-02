Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $142.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.14. Apple has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 286.1% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,745,000 after purchasing an additional 516,655 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 262.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 62,119 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 402.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 224.3% during the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

