Apria (NYSE:APR) PT Raised to $30.00

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE:APR opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

