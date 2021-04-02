AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $785.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $765.00 million and the highest is $803.17 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $721.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after acquiring an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $68,669,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATR traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $143.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,599. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

