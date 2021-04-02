ARAW Market Cap Tops $1.19 Million (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 166.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $5.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARAW has traded up 199.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,365.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00647725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028176 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.