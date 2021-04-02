ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $71.99 on Thursday. ArcBest has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

