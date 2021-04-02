Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Arch Capital Group worth $38,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,805,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,798,000 after buying an additional 69,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.