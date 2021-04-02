Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,857,000. Capital International Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 330,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 690,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.