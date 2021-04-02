Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,624,000 after acquiring an additional 455,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 421.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 367,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 297,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

