Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $13.09 on Friday. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $447.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

