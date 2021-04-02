Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arconic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last three months.

Several analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

ARNC stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

