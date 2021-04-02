Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 298,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,453. The company has a market cap of $149.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.