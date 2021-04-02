Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.57% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $25,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $4,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,838,149. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,401. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

