Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.