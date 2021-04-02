Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 25.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 128.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

