Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,346 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.98% of Oceaneering International worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,085,000 after purchasing an additional 819,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,462,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 219,672 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,954,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,227 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $14,413,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 257,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

NYSE OII opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

