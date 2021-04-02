Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,755,650 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $2,369,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RES. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

