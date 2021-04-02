ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

