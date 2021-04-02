Ark Price Hits $2.95 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $378.20 million and approximately $36.40 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00004926 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 72.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,356,692 coins and its circulating supply is 128,235,795 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

