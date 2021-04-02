Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,477,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 3,262,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AANNF stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

A number of research firms have commented on AANNF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

