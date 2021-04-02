Arrow Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AROW stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $525.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

