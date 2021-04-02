Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

