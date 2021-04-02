Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.88 million, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

