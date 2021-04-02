Aspireon Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.8% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

IEFA stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. 7,302,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40.

