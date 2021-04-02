At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of HOME traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,562 shares of company stock worth $5,800,746. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in At Home Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

