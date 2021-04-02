Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATCMF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Atico Mining has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

