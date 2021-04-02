AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,383.04.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $1,418.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,252.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,195.18. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $757.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.