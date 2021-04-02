Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $47.95. 425,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

