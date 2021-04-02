Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.13 and last traded at $72.58. Approximately 30,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,642,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.