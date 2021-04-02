Axie Infinity Shards 1-Day Volume Tops $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

