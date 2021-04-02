Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $71.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 38673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 265,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. On average, analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

