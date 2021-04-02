AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

AZRX has been the topic of several other reports. Dawson James downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AzurRx BioPharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

Shares of AZRX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,652,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.