B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 million, a P/E ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

