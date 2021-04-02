B. Riley Lowers Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $90.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of PLL opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $951.63 million, a P/E ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

