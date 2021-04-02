Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BW opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a PE ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

