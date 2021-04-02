BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.