Bancor (BNT) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Bancor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.64 or 0.00012823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $83.46 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bancor

BNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 173,228,449 coins. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

