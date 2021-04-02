Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 352,333 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,028,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,333 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $87,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,404 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 236,249 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,440,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,890,000.

Shares of PCY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

