Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $198.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,224 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $198,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,911,113. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.49. 1,887,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,575. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

