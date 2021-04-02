Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $571,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $67.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,058.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,792.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

