Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 104,004 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,573,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Discovery were worth $47,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie downgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. 16,364,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,037,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

