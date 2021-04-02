Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 28,863 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,863 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

